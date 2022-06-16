The Red Cross now has a permanent base in Ondara (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 16 June 2022 • 16:05

ONDARA BASE: Local mayor, councillors and Red Cross representatives at the inauguration of the new premises Photo credit: Josette Jouas

ONDARA’S Red Cross branch inaugurated its new location on June 11, providing the organisation with a permanent base.

The event was attended by Javier Garcia Ruiz, the Red Cross’s provincial secretary for Alicante, and provincial coordinator Carolina Espadas, as well as volunteers and technical staff.

Also present were Ondara’s mayor Jose Ramiro and Social Services councillor Maria del Carmen Velazquez.

Eduardo de la Morena, president of the Red Cross in Denia, thanked Ondara’s local government for the efforts they had made in recent years to acquire the new premises in Avenida de Alicante.

“It would not have been possible without the special involvement of Jose Ramiro and Mari Carmen Velazquez,” Eduardo declared.

“This is a very important step for extending the Red Cross in this area,” provincial secretary Javier Garcia said.

