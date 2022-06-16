Twenty Teulada-Moraira (Alicante) businesses have something to offer on new website

By Linda Hall • 16 June 2022 • 17:04
WATER SPORTS: New Teulada-Moraira scheme for booking accommodation and tourist activities
Photo credit: CC/Ray Ok
Potential tourists visiting the https://www.bookingteuladamoraira.com website will be able to book accommodation, packages and activities in the knowledge that this is a “safe payments website.”
All kinds of accommodation, activities and experiences will be available and, given the municipality’s privileged position, water sports and marine pursuits are to the fore.
“Our intention is to offer local businesses a platform where they can promote and market their products and services,” Teulada-Moraira’s Tourism councillor Alejandro Llobell said.
