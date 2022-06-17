News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 17 June 2022 • 14:59

RECORD TIME: Simulated rescue of heart attack victim within six minutes Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall

Sea rescue A MOCK emergency was enacted on Villajoyosa’s Playa Centro beach, supervised and coordinated by the head of the DYA rescue service. Calling on a boat, ambulance and jet-ski, the lifesavers and paramedics saved a woman with a supposed heart attack within six minutes, well under the allotted time.

Dual purpose BENIDORM town hall assigned €272,279 to improving accessibility in Avenida Beniarda between Calle Relleu and Avenida Alfonso Puchades. This will be carried out while constructing the TRAM railway line underpass, eliminating the level crossing that causes mammoth traffic jams, especially in the summer.

More pitches LA NUCIA will have four new grass football pitches on 27,000 square metres of municipal land ceded by the town hall. The pitches, gym and dressing rooms are a €782,000 development by a private company whose Soccer Centre is due to open at the end of this year.

Slight delay AFTER rejecting an initial request in February, the Environment Ministry has granted a five-month extension to the company under contract to remodel the remainder of Altea’s seafront. Affected by rising prices and a shortage of supplies, the company confirmed that the Paseo should be finished by late October.

On call JAVEA will have its own auxiliary fire station in the Pla area, operative from July 1 until September 30, the period when its wooded areas are most vulnerable to summer fires. There will also be a shorter response time for other emergencies that arise during the high season.

