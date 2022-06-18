Cuevas del Almanzora (Almeria) beaches are ready for the summer season

By Linda Hall • 18 June 2022 • 13:40

LIFESAVING SERVICE: Lifeguards welcomed by the local authorities Photo credit: Cuevas del Almanzora town hall

EIGHTEEN lifesavers are now present on Cuevas del Almanzora’s beaches, where they will remain until September 15.

Deputy mayor Miriam Quintana, accompanied by Culture and Tourism councillor Maria Isabel Ponce and Juan Velasco, mayor of the Villaricos sub-division, formally welcomed the lifesavers on the Quitapellejos beach in Palomares.

Wishing them a good summer, Quintana stressed the importance and responsibility attached to the duties they would be carrying out along the coast.

“We are here for anything you need, you have a coordinator who will be on hand whenever you need him and we are sure that this will be a good summer,” Quintana said.

“We hope there will be no serious incidents and that the summer can progress normally.”

The deputy mayor also announced that new modules would soon be arriving that would improve the lifeguards working conditions and the service they provided.

