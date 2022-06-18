Cuevas del Almanzora (Almeria) makes the front cover of Vogue Italia

By Linda Hall • 18 June 2022 • 12:05

DELIRIO VIOLETA: Cuevas del Almanzor joint project Photo credit: Vogue, Marcos Holland

CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA made the front cover of Italian Vogue in March.

Cuevas-born Marcos Gonzalez, known professionally as Marcos Holland, is a freelance photographer, stylist and creative director based in Sevilla.

It was here that he met Natalia Lorca, an architect with her own fashion brand at an event where he was the stylist.

“I saw she was wearing an Indalo pendant and asked her if she was from Almeria,” Marcos said.

“To my surprise she said she was from Cuevas del Almanzora, like me.”

As they got talking, they decided to work on something together and months later began the project that culminated in the Vogue cover.

“We wanted an untypical location, something different and hit on the Valero and Alarcon gravel plant,” Marcos said.

“The company gave us the go-ahead and we set to work. The photo was not specifically aimed at Vogue but we thought we’d just do it and then see.”

The end result, with model Dorothy wearing a dress by Natalia’s firm, Larhha, was entitled Delirio Violeta (Violet Delirium) and sent to Vogue Italia.

“We love it,” they told Marcos.

“It was a long wait, but having something published in Vogue, and in the Italian edition, is really important. Added to that, it all came from my hometown which makes it even more satisfying,” Marcos said.

