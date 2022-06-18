Twenty turtles hatched in Mojacar (Almeria) are released into the sea

By Linda Hall • 18 June 2022 • 21:18

MOJACAR TURTLES: Time to take to the sea Photo credit: Mojacar town hall

THE 20 turtles hatched from eggs discovered last year on a Mojacar beach have been released into the sea.

Fittingly, they were returned on June 17 by the same people who kept watch day and night to keep the eggs safe from predators. These included pupils from Mojacar’s Rey Alabaez high school, volunteers from the Red Cross, environmentalist groups and the police.

As soon as they emerged from their shells a year ago, the turtles were taken to the regional government’s Marine Environment Management Centre (CEGMA) in Algeciras, whose experts are experienced in the care of hatchlings.

The next four months were crucial to the turtles’ survival, requiring round-the-clock attention, a stable temperature and a balanced diet, which in the first few days consisted of a type of easy-to-chew porridge.

Ten of the turtles have remained until now at the CEGMA centre but once old enough to be moved, five were sent to the Sevilla Aquarium and five more to the Equinac installation in Almerimar.

One of the 20 has also been fitted with a GPS transmitter, enabling Equinac to keep track of its movements and habits.

