News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 19 June 2022 • 13:27

TRAINING COURSE: Nine future Guardia Civil lieutenants will spend a month in Almeria Photo credit: Ministerio de Política Territorial

Field work NINE future Guardia Civil lieutenants studying at the Officers’ Academy in Aranjuez (Madrid) have been posted to Almeria province where they will spend the next month. The young officers are currently completing their training in different fields, assigned to units and specialist sections in different parts of Spain.

Moving up FORBES magazine ranked Almeria University ninth out of its annual rankings of Spain’s top 25 universities, two places higher than last year. First place went to the University of Santiago de Compostela in La Coruña (Galicia), followed by the Comillas Pontifical University (Madrid) and University of Navarra (Pamplona).

Keep away ENVIRONMENTALIST group Serbal called on Roquetas’ residents and visitors to avoid some zones in the Ribera de la Algaida wetlands, replenished by the spring rains. Waterfowl, which nest directly on the ground, are now breeding there and Serbal asked the public to keep a low profile until July.

Film record THE Diputacion provincial council will provide grants enabling municipalities with populations below 10,000 to produce documentaries that feature local history, culture, art and customs. One produced, the 20-minute videos, which will appear on town hall websites and social media pages, can also be added to the Diputacion archives.

Topped up GARRUCHA’S 16 lifeguards, coordinated by the local Proteccion Civil branch, are now present on the town’s beaches. Those sections that were most affected by the spring storms, and which suffered from erosion, have also been topped up with 8,000 cubic metres of sand provided by coastal aurthority Costas.

