Torrevieja (Alicante) associations commemorate the end of the 1982 Falklands War

By Linda Hall • 19 June 2022 • 17:37

WREATH-LAYING: Torrevieja associations commemorated the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War Photo credit: Barry Weston

REPRESENTATIVES from the Torrevieja U3A took part in a remembrance ceremony at La Siesta Church on Tuesday June14.

They were among the many groups who were present at a service that was held to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the conclusion of the Falklands War in 1982.

The service was conducted by Father Richard Seabrook and the band of the Torrevieja pipes and drums were in attendance, along with Standard Bearers from various local associations.

Following the ceremony, wreaths were laid in the remembrance garden.

