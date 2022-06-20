Capacity audiences for the Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir in Benidoleig (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 20 June 2022 • 10:49

BENIDOLEIG CAVE: A favourite venue for the Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir Photo credit: Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir

THE Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir performed in the Cueva de las Calaveras, Benidoleig to capacity audiences of 200.

As the sun went down and the bats came out on June 17, the hottest day of the year so far, the choir opened the concert with Billy Joel’s Uptown Girl.

The highlight of the first half was the selection of songs from Les Miserables, with 13-year-old Florrie Wallace’s rendition leaving hardly a dry eye in the house.

On Saturday June 18, accompanist Kirsty Glen was joined by her guitar-playing partner Des McGillycuddy, after which she exchanged her piano for an accordion and the pair got everyone’s feet tapping with Cameron Highlanders.

Young Florrie returned in the second half and showed what a mature voice she has with two Doris Day songs.

The Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir invites anyone interested in singing with a choir to give it a try at their open evening on June 28 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at Bar Mediterraneo, Teulada.

“There will be a free glass of wine and nibbles and you can talk to members and perhaps join in with a song or two,” said Vernon, the choir’s publicity officer.

More information, including photos and videos of past concerts as well as forthcoming events, is available at the www.costablancamalevoicechoir.com website.

