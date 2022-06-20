HELP Murcia Mar Menor moves from Los Alcazares to San Javier

By Linda Hall • 20 June 2022 • 20:08
NEW PREMISES: HELP’S bigger, brighter and better outlet
Photo credit: HELP Murcia Mar Menor
AFTER many months of planning, the big news for HELP Murcia Mar Menor is the opening of their new outlet.
They have now moved to San Javier from the Oasis Centre in Los Alcazares.
The new outlet is bigger, brighter and better, providing a great shopping experience for customers and a pleasant environment for the HELP volunteers to work in.
After a lot of hard work, the new premises opened on June 13 in Avenida de la Union 57, San Javier.
“We look forward to seeing customers old and new, come along and pick up some great value items,” said HELP’s Bill Saunders.
