Jaguar Enthusiasts enjoy Ladies Day in Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 20 June 2022 • 12:18

FUN-PACKED DAY: JEC-Costa Blanca members enjoy Ladies Day Photo credit: JEC-Costa Blanca

THE Jaguar Enthusiasts’ Club Costa Blanca (JEC-Costa Blanca) held their own Royal Ascot Ladies Day in Pilar de la Horadada.

The day started early for the northern members who had to travel south and stopped for refreshments at the La Finca golf course’s clubhouse before driving on to Pilar de la Horadada.

JEC-Costa Blanca members had allowed plenty of time for meet and greet conversations prior to their four-course meal at 2pm, after which the fun began when the Royal Ascot horse racing appeared on the screen .

“This changed the atmosphere to that of a racecourse as people shouted and cheered for their favourite horse,” said the JEC’s Sandra Brook.

“To finish the day we held a raffle that enabled some lucky members to win a prize, so altogether it was a full fun-packed day to remember.”

Sandra went on to thank the committee and helpers who had worked to arrange and run a fantastic event that members always look forward to, and which has become a yearly event.

“Thanks also go to members and guests who created a wonderful racing theme with their fascinators, hats and attire, not forgetting the fabulous turnout of Jaguar cars.”

Jaguar-owners who would like to join the club should contact Michael Brook (mikebikejec@gmail.com or 640866711).

