Love without a Heartbeat, lasting reminder in an Elche (Alicante) park

By Linda Hall • 20 June 2022 • 15:16

NEW SCULPTURE: Marian Mahamud (far left), accompanied by Carlos Gonzalez, midwives and councillors Photo credit: Elche city hall

ELCHE’S Municipal Park inaugurated new sculpture entitled Love without a Heartbeat.

The small statue was created by Jesus Garcia Trapiello to commemorate the babies who leave life too soon, through miscarriage, stillbirth or illness during their first months.

The sculpture was unveiled during a ceremony attended by the city mayor, Carlos Gonzalez, councillors, midwives from Elche hospital and Alicante province’s College of Nursing, and Marian Mahamud, representing the Asociacion El Hueco de mi Vientre (Emptiness Inside Me).

“This brings us closer to a reality that is often invisible, unknown, but terribly hard,” Gonzalez said, acknowledging the El Hueco de mi Viente association’s valuable work.

Marian Mahamud in turn thanked Elche city hall for collaborating with the association and the Alicante midwives in installing the sculpture.

“The pain of families who lose a baby during pregnancy, birth or due to early illness has not been treated with the sensitivity it deserves,” she said.

