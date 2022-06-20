Outstandingly successful fashion show raises funds for Alicante children in care

By Linda Hall • 20 June 2022 • 11:12

MORAIRA FUNDRAISER: Cash for Make A Smile’s projects for children in care homes Photo credit: Amigos de Make A Smile

THE Amigos de Make A Smile charity shop hosted their first fashion show last month in Moraira.

The event attracted a full house and with so many dresses and outfits on show, there was no lack of choice.

The event was an outstanding success, raising €2,290 for Make A Smile’s projects for children in local care homes.

These includes work experience and courses for the older children, educational support, and attending to their many other needs.

“A huge thank-you to the venue Ope in Moraira, all the sponsors of raffle prizes and the organisers Elizabeth and Jacomin,” said Lucy from the Amigos.

“A special mention also goes to all the volunteers who modelled the clothes on the day and the dressers and raffle-sellers.”

Anyone who would like to volunteer a few hours a week in the charity shop, should call Barbara (634 307 385) or email the info@makeasmile.es address.

