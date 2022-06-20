Something to bet on for fundraising friends in Los Alcazares (Murcia)

By Linda Hall • 20 June 2022 • 13:42

BALSAMORA FUNDRAISER: Some of the group of friends who raised €2,166 for children’s homes Photo credit: Lesley Eburne

THE Ascot Ladies day fundraising event on June 16 in Los Alcazares (Murcia) was attended by 120 generous supporters.

Hosted on a glorious day by Graham and Angela Brown at their Balsamora villa, they were raising funds for the San Jose Obrero and Elche children’s homes.

Everyone dug deep to make it a fantastic success, raising an amazing €2,166.

A hog roast with all the trimmings was catered by Joy and Tom Campbell, the disco was provided by Ian and Maureen Durran and raffle prizes were generously donated by local bars, restaurants and businesses.

Shellie White won the prize for best-dressed lady with Maureen Duran and Elaine Gibson as runners up, while Fred Murphy won best-dressed man with Peter as runner-up.

Meanwhile, Big John bravely took an ice-cold dousing, raising a further €100, and there were various sweepstakes with some lucky winners.

The usual charity support crew – Clare and Jason Fowles, Seamus and Gillian Eaves, Leslie and Martin Armson, Steve and Marie Gooch, Leslie and Paul Eburne, Elaine Woodward and Denise Owens – worked tirelessly on the day and for many weeks leading up to the event to ensure a smooth fun-filled day.

“It was a fabulous day for a great cause which everyone thoroughly enjoyed,” Steve Gooch said afterwards.

