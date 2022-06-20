St Patrick’s Day arrived late for Montgo Golf Society in Oliva (Valencia)

By Linda Hall • 20 June 2022 • 11:38
OVERALL WINNER: A clean sweep for Montgo Golf Society’s Sally Cottrell
Photo credit: Montgo Golf Society
The competition sponsored by Alan Lowan was played in soaring temperatures with Sally Cottrell, the day’s outstanding player, taking home most of the spoils.
With a net score of 68 she was overall winner and also won both of the Nearest of Pin prizes while achieving the only Two of the day, taking home a coveted Montgo Ball.
Second place went to John Day with a net 73 off his 20 handicap and Mike Connolly in third with a net 76 off his 16 handicap.
The captain also gave out a prize for the best-dressed St Patrick which went to Stella Fox.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.