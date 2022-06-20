St Patrick’s Day arrived late for Montgo Golf Society in Oliva (Valencia)

By Linda Hall • 20 June 2022 • 11:38

OVERALL WINNER: A clean sweep for Montgo Golf Society’s Sally Cottrell Photo credit: Montgo Golf Society

MONTGO GOLF SOCIETY recently played their St Patrick’s Day medal, which was postponed on March 18 due to the rain.

The competition sponsored by Alan Lowan was played in soaring temperatures with Sally Cottrell, the day’s outstanding player, taking home most of the spoils.

With a net score of 68 she was overall winner and also won both of the Nearest of Pin prizes while achieving the only Two of the day, taking home a coveted Montgo Ball.

Second place went to John Day with a net 73 off his 20 handicap and Mike Connolly in third with a net 76 off his 16 handicap.

The captain also gave out a prize for the best-dressed St Patrick which went to Stella Fox.

