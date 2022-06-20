Young Torrevieja (Alicante) tennis players will represent Spain in Bremen (Germany)

By Linda Hall • 20 June 2022 • 19:34

CHARO ESQUIVA: Young tennis player will represent Spain Photo credit: Club de Tenis Torrevieja

CHARO ESQUIVA from Club de Tenis Torrevieja represents Spain in the European Junior Championships in Bremen (Germany) on June 26.

Charo will be playing alongside Marta Pico, another player from the Torrevieja club, and Carlota Garcia from Cataluña.

Spain’s group will be playing against Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Holland, Turkey, Latvia and Moldava. Those who make it through to the group final will qualify for the finals that will be played in Genoa (Italy) from July 1 onwards.

Go girls! And good luck!

