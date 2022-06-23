Barbarian Under-16 ladies compete in national Sevens tournament in Tavernes (Valencia)

By Linda Hall • 23 June 2022 • 11:46

REGIONAL PLAYERS: Barbarians’ president Juan Silva with Sadie, Maya, Paz and Nerea Photo credit: Barbarians Marina Alta Rugby Club

SPAIN’S first national Ladies’ Sevens tournament for Under-16s was held in Tavernes (Valencia) in mid-June.

Twelve regional teams competed for the honour of winning this first edition, and the Valencia side included four players from the Barbarians Marina Alta Rugby Club.

Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Baleares, Cataluña, Murcia and the Basque region were amongst those competing, playing hard and demonstrating some great skills over the two-day event.

“They showed how far women’s rugby has progressed in Spain over the last five years,” said the Barbarians’ Press officer, Mac.

For the Barbarians’ Sadie Petch, Maya Hull, Paz Pohmerer and Nerea Silva representing Valencia, it was nearly a fairy-tale ending to a great season for these players.

Unfortunately, at the last hurdle, they lost 19-12 to Andalucia in a tough and close-fought match in the final.

On the day, it is fair to say the best team won and all the players can take great credit for putting 100 per cent into their performances.

It was nevertheless a great day for the Barbarians Marina Alta Rugby Club as they look forward to building on their ladies’ performance for the coming season.

Anyone interested in playing rugby, please get in touch with Mac on 609646349.

“We run ladies’, men’s and kids’ teams from 12 years upwards, and have supervised training twice a week at our sports ground in Denia,” Mac said.

