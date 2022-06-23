Cool but windy River Jucar (Valencia) conditions for Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club

By Linda Hall • 23 June 2022 • 16:00

CARASSIO: These small carp accounted for half of the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s catch Photo credit: CC/Karelj

THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club fished section A3 of the River Jucar on June 22.

Following overnight rain it was a much cooler and more pleasant morning though quite a strong downstream wind blew debris across the surface, catching on the lines.

“This proved to be the most caught that day!” Graham Sewall said.

“There had been a national competition on the river the previous weekend and possibly this affected the fishing, due to the amount of ground bait introduced into the river.”

It was a very slow start for almost everyone with only one or two fish landed in the first hour. Things improved only slightly and no-one achieved a significant bag of fish and half of those caught were Carassio, a smaller species of carp. Not a single carp of any notable size was landed by anyone.

The match was won by Jacques Janssen (8.2 kilos), followed by Ray Turvey (6.4 kilos) and Richard Horsey (4.3 kilos). The positive of the day was there were no empty nets, Graham said.

For further information, contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 or frankpovey1@gmail.com).

