Masons’ golf tournament in Muchamiel (Alicante) raises funds for children’s charities

By Linda Hall • 23 June 2022 • 15:25

TOURNAMENT WINNERS: Prizegiving at the Bonalba clubhouse Photo credit: William G Turney

THE Provincial Grand Master of Valencia, Rodney Charles Bignell, hosted this year’s Provincial Charity Golf Tournament in Muchamiel on June 17.

Registration at the Bonalba Golf and Spa Resort opened at 8am and, after a quick practice for some, all 82 players were at their allotted tee for the Charity Pairs Texas Scramble.

At 9am there was a pre-arranged “shotgun” start and play began from every tee.

“The weather was fantastic, but very hot for the players, and with temperatures reaching the mid-thirties refreshment was essential and regularly available,” said William Turney, the Provincial Grand Lodge of Valencia’s Communications officer.

After four to five hours’ play, it was back to the clubhouse for a well-deserved drink, prize giving, and the charity raffle, followed by tapas and refreshments.

David Beale and Paul Burleston of Old Tower Lodge No 49 won this year’s John William Harvey Memorial Trophy, with Terry Sharley and David Mullet, also of Old Tower Lodge, a close second.

Barry Purvis and Lee Brown from Woodstock Golf Society had Best Score of the Day with 47 points.

The event raised a grand total of €2,185 for the Provincial Grand Master’s charities – Elche Children’s Care home, El Preventorio de Gandia Children’s Home and the Raquel Paya special needs school in Denia – which support children and adolescents across the province.

For information on becoming a Freemason, contact William G Turney at the prensa@glpvalencia.com email address.

