Paddle tennis players club together to help Murla (Alicante) primary school

By Linda Hall • 23 June 2022 • 14:42

SCHOOL DONATION: Jeff Waller and friends with Raquel Ronda and the Murla pupils Photo credit: Jeff Waller

SOME footballers just put on weight when they retire.

Others, like David Beckham, Peter Crouch and Gary Neville play paddle tennis whenever their busy schedules allow.

“We play at Murla Padel,” reader Jeff Waller told the Euro Weekly News. “And although we may have put on a few pounds, we are also quite a bit older than those I’ve mentioned, between 10 and 20 years more, in fact.”

Murla’s mayor, Juan Fernando Giner Riera, allows residents to play paddle tennis free of charge at the local courts, providing they contribute to local causes, Jeff revealed.

“We play directly next to the local primary school very ably run by headmistress Raquel Ronda Ivars,” he said. “What better cause than that?”

The group of friends have been playing in Murla since Christmas, following stints at the Padel Centre in Ondara and Orba, Jeff explained.

“Friends from Oliva, Jalon and Ondara fell away in recent years, but now we have a settled group from Murla and nearby Benigembla,” he said.

“Just before the summer holidays were about start, we asked Raquel if the children could come out during their morning break to present the €400. The kids were all so pleased and thanked us so spontaneously.”

Health, possible injuries and weather permitting, the paddle-tennis group will continue meeting and playing each week while charging themselves a weekly sum destined for the school.

“Maybe by Christmas we will have another €400,” Jeff said. “And perhaps we can bring that up to a total of €1,000. Who knows?”

