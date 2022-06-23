Sierra Helada fire in Benidorm (Alicante) controlled before it could spread

By Linda Hall • 23 June 2022 • 17:33
BENIDORM FIRE: Soon under control
Photo credit: Bomberos de la Diputacion
They detained the alleged arsonist that same night after setting up roadblocks and checks on all roads and paths on the Sierra in the Rincon de Loix.
The fire, which affected bushes and scrub, was easily controlled by Alicante Fire Brigades’ Consortium and a Generalit Forest Firefighting unit, although they continued dousing the area for some time afterwards to prevent flames from rekindling.
Sources said later that they immediately suspected the blaze was not an accident, as it was obvious that it had started in two different places.
Their suspicions were confirmed when one of the four firefighting aircraft helping to extinguish the fire spotted a person fleeing from the scene.
The supposed fire-raiser was arrested at 10.30pm near Calle Napoles in the Rincon de Loix and transferred to the Policia Nacional headquarters in Benidorm, although no further details have as yet been revealed.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.