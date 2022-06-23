Sierra Helada fire in Benidorm (Alicante) controlled before it could spread

By Linda Hall • 23 June 2022 • 17:33

BENIDORM FIRE: Soon under control Photo credit: Bomberos de la Diputacion

BENIDORM’S Policia Local arrested a person suspected of starting a fire on Sierra Helada on the evening of June 22.

They detained the alleged arsonist that same night after setting up roadblocks and checks on all roads and paths on the Sierra in the Rincon de Loix.

The fire, which affected bushes and scrub, was easily controlled by Alicante Fire Brigades’ Consortium and a Generalit Forest Firefighting unit, although they continued dousing the area for some time afterwards to prevent flames from rekindling.

Sources said later that they immediately suspected the blaze was not an accident, as it was obvious that it had started in two different places.

Their suspicions were confirmed when one of the four firefighting aircraft helping to extinguish the fire spotted a person fleeing from the scene.

The supposed fire-raiser was arrested at 10.30pm near Calle Napoles in the Rincon de Loix and transferred to the Policia Nacional headquarters in Benidorm, although no further details have as yet been revealed.

