Sigh of relief as Ford chooses Almussafes (Valencia) for electric vehicles

By Linda Hall • 23 June 2022 • 19:10

FORD, ALMUSSAFES: Thousands of jobs depend on the Valencian Community plant Photo credit: Cadena Ser

FORD has chosen the Almussafes (Valencia) plant to build its next generation of electric vehicles.

After tense months of waiting, the Detroit-based car manufacturer announced on June 22 that Amussafes – Ford’s largest plant outside the US – had won out over the other contender, Saarlouis in Germany.

Ford’s choice of the Valencian Community to “accelerate towards a totally electric future in Europe” brings to an end doubts about the future of the plant which provides 6,000 direct and many thousands of indirect jobs.

Speaking to the media on June 22, Stuart Rowley, director of Ford Europe, did not specify which models the Almussafes plant would produce but revealed that it would begin producing “innovative fully-connected electric vehicles” during the present decade.

Rowley also revealed that the Valencian Community’s commitment to sustainability and carbon-neutrality by 2035 had also influenced the choice.

Speaking that same day, regional president Ximo Puig described Ford’s decision as “an historic landmark for the region’s economy and employment.”

Thanking the Detroit company for choosing the Valencian Community, Puig also pointed out that that Europe’s “most competitive plant” had come on top. “The Generalitat has always collaborated and will continue collaborating with Ford in the region,” he said.

