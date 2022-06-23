Summer sale at the Giving4Giving charity warehouse in La Nucia (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 23 June 2022 • 13:18
SUMMER SALE: 50 per cent discount on selected items in Giving4Giving’s La Nucia warehouse
Photo credit: Giving4Giving
During the Blue X sale at the warehouse (Poligono Industrial Alberca, Calle Villa Somosa) on July 2, 4, 5 and 6 between 10am and 2pm, there will be a 50 per cent discount on selected items, announced Giving4Giving’s president and founder Gary Burr.
Giving4Giving is a Marina Baja charity which supports other groups and charities, both in the immediate area and throughout the Costa Blanca as far as Gandia in Valencia province.
