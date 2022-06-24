Denia (Alicante) spreads its wings and embraces diversity, equality and inclusivity

By Linda Hall • 24 June 2022 • 11:44
DENIA DIVERSITY: Proud that LGTBI+ residents and visitors are treated with respect
Photo credit: Denia town hall
Its outstretched wings imitate the colours of the rainbow flag and passersby are invited to take their photographs there in support of the town hall’s +Diversitat message.
The town hall has also draped six huge banners from the town hall’s upper windows, each in a different colour to represent the LGTBI+ flag.
Javier Scotto, Equality and Diversity councillor, explained that the town hall wanted to make clear that Denia was proud of its diversity, which it did not hide.
“The town hall embraces diversity so that the municipality can be equal, diverse and inclusive, and LGTBI+ individuals and families can be treated with respect and allowed to develop freely,” Scotto said.
