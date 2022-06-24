New footpaths make parking pretty practically impossible in Vera Playa (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 24 June 2022 • 10:41

VERA PLAYA: More footpaths and fewer parking spaces for residents Photo credit: CC/Seryam

ANTHONY WHITE lives on a Vera Playa urbanisation where he has owned a house for 22 years.

“The parking during the summer months is atrocious, because when the houses and apartments were built no thought was given to parking,” he said. “That’s how it has been for 22 years.”

Now the situation is even worse, Anthony told the Euro Weekly News.

Without any notification to residents, let alone consultations, the town hall’s planning department has begun constructing pedestrian footpaths where none existed in the past, he explained.

“As this has narrowed the road, cars must park parallel to the kerb instead of at an angle,” Anthony said. “This has cut the number of parking spaces by about 50 per cent and will cause enormous problems for residents and businesses in the area,” he said.

“Vera Playa residents believe this problem needs urgent attention and publicity.”

The urbanisation’s administrator has lodged an official complaint with the town hall, which so far has had little effect.

In the meantime, a British friend and neighbour has made an appointment at the town hall to explain that the footpaths are having a negative impact on everybody’s lives.

“I’m going along with him, and with his non-existent Spanish and my own, which is only a little better, we shall try to put across our side of the story,” Anthony said.

