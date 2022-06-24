News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 24 June 2022 • 15:33

JUNE TRADITION: St John’s Eve celebrated with bonfires on the beach Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

Blazing away FOR the first time since 2019, residents and visitors were able to enjoy St John’s Eve (June 23) on the Albir beach. Alfaz town hall set aside a fenced-off area for the official bonfire, as the traditional individual bonfires were vetoed many years ago by coastal authority Costas.

Park vandals VANDALS wrecked information panels and fence posts in Benidorm’s still-unfinished El Moralet park in the early hours of the morning on June 23. The company constructing the park on the outskirts of Benidorm notified the Policia Nacional while the town hall is examining nearby CCTV cameras for leads.

In harmony THIRTY La Nucia residents from Holland, Morocco, Senegal, India and Algeria attended the social-cultural workshops and free courses that were organised by the Pangea Office between October and June. Aimed specifically at non-Spanish residents, Pangea works to provide information and advice, while promoting social inclusion and intercultural understanding.

Oh buoy! TEULADA-MORAIRA town hall has installed 22 new eco-friendly buoys at the El Portet beach. This answers the needs of nautical tourism but, with no anchors damaging the seabed, also protects the underwater meadows of Posidonia seaweed which are essential for the marine biosystem, explained Beaches councillor Luis Cabellero.

Somewhere safe REGIONAL government, the Generalitat, has invested €702,085 in acquiring 12 more properties in Gata de Gorgos for use as social housing, bringing the total to 13. The homes will be allocated to those persons who are living in vulnerable situations as well as the victims of gender violence.

