San Juan revellers left all their rubbish on Nijar (Almeria) beaches

By Linda Hall • 24 June 2022 • 20:16

NIJAR: Beach cleaners began clearing away rubbish at daybreak on June 24 Photo credit: Nijar town hall

ALMERIA province’s coastal residents and visitors finally celebrated San Juan Eve for the first time in three years.

And one thing had not changed in the least, lamented Nijar’s mayor Esperanza Perez.

“Hard as we tried, we have not succeeded in persuading people to pick up their rubbish, something that they should do in any case,” Perez said the following day, June 24.

Earlier, the mayor issued an announcement that allowed bonfires on the beach but vetoed burning any wood that contained spikes, nails, screws “or any other dangerous element.”

The mayor’s announcement also made clear that bonfires were permitted on Nijar’s urban beaches between 10pm and 7am.

Once the revellers had left the beach, the cleaners moved in to find them full of rubbish.

“Our beach-cleaners already knew what they were going to find and since daybreak they carried out a perfectly organised operation so that everything was ready for the first beachgoers,” Perez said.

