A Tabernas Desert (Almeria) setting for Oscar-winner Pedro Almodovar’s short Western

By Linda Hall • 25 June 2022 • 15:36
WESTERN LEONE: Probable setting for Almodovar’s short film
Photo credit: Western Leone
American actor Ethan Hawke confirmed that he would be co-starring in Extraña Forma de Vida (Strange Way of Life), a short 30-minute Western with a storyline centring on two men.
“I’ll soon be in Spain, shooting with Almodovar,” Hawke told journalist Gonzalo Franco on the Ecartelera website.
Despite the absence of an official announcement, Spanish media sources maintained that Hawke would be accompanied by the Chilean actor Pedro Pascal.
This will be Almodovar’s third visit to Almeria where he will be filming in the Tabernas Desert, probably at the Western Leone theme park, according to the same sources.
“I want to film in Almeria, where they still have some of the sets where Sergio Leone and so many others filmed in the past,” Almodovar told Spanish journalist Julia Otera when she interviewed him during the Venice film festival in 2020.
Location preparations are due to begin in July, while shooting is expected to continue throughout August.
