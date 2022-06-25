First steps are taken towards long-delayed Cuevas del Almanzora (Almeria) development

By Linda Hall • 25 June 2022 • 21:19

QUITAPELLEJOS BEACH: Earmarked for development Photo credit: turismocuevasdelalmanzora.es

AN Environmental Impact Assessment for developing 56.2 hectares of Cuevas del Almanzora land has now been presented to the regional administration.

The €11.7 million project envisages providing infrastructure for 1,600 properties and an hotel along two kilometres of the Quitapellejos beach.

Cuevas town hall gave permission to provide the infrastructure – the first step necessary for the residential development – in 2008. The Environmental Impact Assessment is now on public display, with a July 26 deadline for objections.

Providing services and infrastructure along the section of land between the Rambla del Jatico watercourse and the mouth of the River Almanzora would take an estimated 18 months to carry out.

If the residential development goes ahead, 202,661 square metres would be set aside for green spaces and play areas, including a 1,700-square metre children’s park.

Further plots would be assigned to education purposes, sports facilities, social resources and shops as well as 1,000 street parking spaces.

The Environmental Impact Assessment points out that the project would have little effect on the area and would not adversely affect the Special Protection Zone for Birds (ZEPA).

Potential harm to underwater Posidonia meadows would be avoided with a main drainage network, while the Palomares-Villaricos waste treatment plant guaranteed an absence of sewage spills.

