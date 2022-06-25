July start new road to La Inmaculada hospital in Huercal-Overa (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 25 June 2022 • 10:19

HOSPITAL ACCESS: Faster safer route for ambulances, staff, patients and visitors Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

HUERCAL-OVERA’S Local Government Board allocated €2.5 million for a direct access to the La Inmaculada hospital.

The project will be financed by the town hall as well as the Diputacion provincial council and work could begin as early as July.

The traffic situation in Avenida Felipe Vi is currently complicated, admitted Huercal-Overa’s mayor Domingo Fernandez.

This is where the sports stadium and covered pool are located, coinciding with an access to the trade fair zone and the San Jose de Calasanz school as well as the hospital access road.

This is also where the A-7 exit connects with the N-340 leading to the pedanias, the outlying municipal subdivisions.

As a result, there are daily holdups at this point, and the town hall has been working for several years to improve traffic flow in the area, while providing unimpeded access to the Inmaculada hospital.

“This project has been a town hall priority since 2016 when a plenary council session agreed to obtain the necessary land for a direct route to the hospital,” Fernandez said.

The town hall can count on the backing of the Diputacion, the mayor added. “This is an important project not only for Huercal-Overa but all the Levante, Almanzora and North areas whose 34 municipalities are served by the

Inmaculada hospital,” he explained.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.