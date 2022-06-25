Roquetas (Almeria) sets out its rules for barbecue on the beach

By Linda Hall • 25 June 2022 • 18:24

BEACH BARBECUES: Allowed with some conditions in Roquetas Photo credit: Pixabay/Ben Kerckx

ROQUETAS town hall announced the timetable and conditions for beach barbecues.

Until September 30 these are now authorised on specific sections of the Ventilla, Los Bajos, Las Salinas, Romanilla, La Bajadilla and Serena beaches.

Barbecues should be situated at least 25 metres from the shore, 30 metres from the promenade wall and more than 10 metres from other beachgoers.

They may be lit only after 2pm and should not be located directly on sand, stones or rocks. Gas bottles and flammable liquids are also vetoed.

The town hall announcement stressed that the zones which have been used for a barbecue should be left in a “perfectly clean” state with great care taken to ensure that all ashes and embers have cooled totally before placing them in litter bins.

Flouters of any of these conditions will face fines, the town hall warned.

