Thieves eye Almeria province watermelons as prices practically double this year

By Linda Hall • 25 June 2022 • 14:44

WATERMELONS: Prices have almost doubled this year Photo credit: Dimitris Vetsikas, Pixabay

SUPERMARKETS charge between €6.5 and €8 for a five-kilo, Almeria-grown watermelon at present.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, watermelons costs 90 per cent more than in 2021, a price hike that also leaves them open to theft.

Almeria’s Levante area where watermelons are grown in the open air, is particularly affected.

“Two days ago a Palomares security guard caught someone with 1,000 kilos hidden in a van,” grower Pascual Soler told the provincial Spanish media.

“It’s different from before, when they would take a few pieces,” Soler said. “Now they come with big vehicles and strip fields bare. They take up to two tons at a time.”

Despite tighter security, robberies are occurring more often as prices rise, Soler added: “Because of the increase in robberies, a lot of growers and their employees patrol in their own vehicles, despite having 24-hour security.”

The stolen watermelons are later sold at open-air “mercadillo” markets or from makeshift roadside stalls.

Soler also revealed that growers were reluctant to report thefts.

“All we achieve is a wait of two or three hours at Guardia Civil headquarters, as there are so few officers,” he said.

“Later you go to court and afterwards they fine the thief €10. In short, if we lodge a complaint all we get is a great deal of bother and no result.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.