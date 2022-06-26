New in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 26 June 2022 • 21:54

50TH ANNIVERSARY: Pilar de la Horadada’s primary school celebrated its opening on July 18, 1972 Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall

Looking ahead PILAR DE LA HORADADA’S Virgen del Pilar infants and primary school, which was inaugurated on July 18 in 1972, celebrated its 50th anniversary with a Cultural Week before the summer term ended. The children also buried a time capsule in the playground which will be opened in 2047.

Prom closed STATE-OWNED Acuamed, which is responsible for Torrevieja’s desalination plant, has closed off access to the port’s Poniente breakwater, used until now as an unofficial promenade. Work on installing an esplanade there was halted in 2014 after the contractors abandoned the project when it was 80 per cent completed.

Land Bank SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS, Callosa, San Isidro, Granja de Rocamora and Formentera account for 1,400 hectares of abandoned agricultural land. Together with Cox, their town halls intend to create a Land Bank connecting the owners of unused agricultural land i with others who are prepared to cultivate it.

Ticked off TICKS and other insects are proliferating in Alicante province, which climatologists, biologists and vets attribute to mild autumns and winters, above average rainfall, and episodes of very high temperatures. As a result, 80 per cent of the dogs that he treats at present have ticks, one vet said.

It’s a date THE La Asuncion high school in Elche, with collaboration from Miguel Hernandez University, launched a pilot scheme with workshops and field expeditions to introduce first-year pupils to dates. Despite being surrounded by Europe’s biggest palm forest, the majority had never eaten dates, said their teacher, Ruben Caballero.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.