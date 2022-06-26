News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 26 June 2022 • 11:33

CUEVAS QUADS: Policia Local officers will patrol beaches and the coast Photo credit: Cuevas del Almanzora town hall

On patrol CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA’S Policia Local will again patrol the town’s coastal areas and beaches on quad bikes. As it did last summer, the town hall has hired two of the highly-manoeuvrable vehicles for the summer season to supplement their existing equipment, Public Safety councillor Isabel Maria Haro announced.

Clean bottoms THE Almeria Ports Authority will spend €102,870 on a tyre-washing system for lorries entering and leaving Carboneras port. Almeria port already has two of these devices, which remove the residue from tyres and the undercarriages of lorries that are unloading or picking up bulk supplies from cargo ships.

Cool night REVELLERS who spent St John’s Eve on Almeria City beaches on the night of June 23 and the early hours of June 24 experienced temperatures of 16 degrees. This was the coolest San Juan celebration since 1993, according to the Cazatormentas group, when thermometers registered just 14.8 degrees.

Motorhome boom CAMPERVAN tourism, which began to increase during the pandemic, is expected to reach record levels in Almeria province this summer, Spain’s Federation of Campsites has predicted. If reservations continue at the same rate, the federation expects more than 23 million overnight stays for five million visitors between July and September.

Bright future NINETY-SIX per cent of approximately 3,500 Almeria province students passed their university entrance exams, including Naiara Gomez Carrique from Almeria City’s Azona high school. Awarded 10 in each subject, Naiara achieved the coveted 14 pass mark and revealed that she hopes one day to combine lecturing with investigation.

