Alicante City appearance for Benejuzar fiestas’ participants in annual Hogueras procession

By Linda Hall • 27 June 2022 • 14:05

BENEJUZAR DANCERS: Members of the Jotas group in Alicante City procession Photo credit: Benejuzar town hall

BENEJUZAR’S own fiestas were present during Alicante City’s Hogueras fire fiestas that ended on June 24.

The Vega Baja town’s Jotas dance group took part in the International Folklore Parade which each year showcases the fiestas that are held in other parts of the province and further afield.

This also provides muncpalities to promote their own fiestas, explained Benejuzar mayor Rosa Garcia.

“Taking part in the international parade was very moving, above all because of the occasions when we could not be present owing to the pandemic,” Garcia said.

On this occasion, the town hall distributed leaflets, giving details of the town fiestas in honour of the Virgen del Pilar held between October 9 and 12.

The mayor also revealed that the town hall hopes that the Generalitat will soon declare the celebrations to be of Regional Tourist Interest.

