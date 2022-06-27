Loads of litter on the N-332 road in Orihuela Costa (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 27 June 2022 • 12:24

LITTER PICKERS: Carol, Simon, Heather, Robert, Tom, Danny S and Dan Photo credit: Christina Berardi

ROTARY PUNTA PRIMA INTERNATIONAL picked up litter along the N-332 main road on June 26.

“What a success it was!” Christina Berardi told the Euro Weekly News afterwards.

“We were seven people braving the heat, so thank you Carol, Simon, Heather, Robert, Tom, Danny S and Dan for coming along for the litter picking.”

The sun was high in the sky when they started at 10am and after an hour they had made their way from the roundabout at Burger King on the N-332, all the way to Restaurante Mawana.

“As usual there was a lot of rubbish and we concentrated on plastic, metal and glass,” Cristina said.

“There was a huge amount in Orihuela Costa and we had to go and throw away the source-separated rubbish several times. Coincidentally, the Guardia Civil were at the same place and expressed their appreciation.”

