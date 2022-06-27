Montgo Golf Society latest match and results in Oliva Nova (Valencia)

By Linda Hall • 27 June 2022 • 15:45

MONTGO WINNERS: Prizes all round Photo credit: Montgo Golf Society

MONTGO GOLF SOCIETY recently held a Stableford competition on June 24, sponsored by Caz Welch.

Top of the shop today was the club’s elder statesman John Day, on 39 points with Handicap secretary Sue Burman taking second place with a fine 37 points. Third place went to Peter Gardiner with 34 points.

Nearest to Pin prizes went to Gerian Van Ooijen and Stella Fox on the Third and 16th respectively.

There were three Twos from Gerian Van Ooijen, Nigel Siddall and Stella Fox, who took home Montgo balls.

To celebrate his birthday, Keith Cottrell gave a special prize to the player in sixth place, which went to Nigel Siddall.

“The Charity Hole only produced €1, although I am reliable informed that the Treasurer owes a euro,” George Braddick reported.

