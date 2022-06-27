Servicepeople salute the military on Armed Forces Day in Torrevieja (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 27 June 2022 • 13:07

TORREVIEJA: Armed Forces Day organised by the Royal British Legion Photo credit: Royal British Legion Orihuela Costa and District

FORMER servicepeople and members of public from across the region observed Armed Forces Day on June 25.

Joined by their colleagues from Spain, they showed their support for those currently serving in the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, as well as veterans, reservists and their families.

This was the first time that the event, organised by Spain District North of The Royal British Legion, has been held in Torrevieja after three successful years at Orihuela Cathedral.

It was decided to decentralise the occasion and move it around the country, with the Inmaculada Church in the “City of Salt” the chosen venue, as the town hall has always been so supportive of the expatriate community.

This year was no different, with Jean Paul Mulero, director of the Office for International Residents (OARI), liaising between the the two bodies.

The British Vice Consul Elizabeth Bell MBE, Policia Local chief Vicente Gutierrez and Wing Cmdr Jon Millington from the NATO Project Team in Albacete were joined in the front rows by Torrevieja’s deputy mayor Federico Alarcon Martinez and Foreign Residents councillor, Gitte Lund Thomsen.

Following the Acts of Remembrance, read by Jack Kemp and Nick Keen, the Last Post and Reveille were played by Mark Benton. He was followed by Falklands veteran, Pipe Major Brian Day, from the Torrevieja Pipes and Drums, who promenaded though the church as he regaled the congregation with the Scottish lament “Hector the Hero.”

