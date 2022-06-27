The play’s the thing that helps PAWS-PATAS in Los Gallardos (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 27 June 2022 • 11:02

INDALO PLAYERS: Always a pleasure to help deserving causes Photo credit: Bill White

THE Indalo Players recently presented the Los Gallardos-based animal shelter PAWS-PATAS with €650.

“This will go towards a new container for cat supplies as the old one had become unsafe,” explained PAWS-PATAS Jennifer Jordan, as she accepted the cheque from Players’ member, Bill White.

Curled up in the background, camera-shy Mrs Grumpy treated the whole affair with suitable disdain, unaware that all of this ensured her wellbeing and that of the shelter’s other residents.

Raffles held during performances of Bill’s play latest play, Murder in the Panto, raised €567 for PAWS-PATAS thanks to the overwhelming generosity of the audiences. The cast then decided to round this up to €600 and in the end chipped in so much that they reached €650.

“Due to a series of unforeseen circumstances, we couldn’t extend the run to the planned 10 performances,” Bill told the Euro Weekly News.

“In the event, we could only perform the show four times but by popular demand, we’ll bring the show back between October 2022 and February 2023,” he announced.

“It’s always a pleasure giving money to deserving causes and the work PAWS-PATAS does here is of benefit to the whole community. I dread to think how many stray cats and dogs would be roaming around the countryside if the shelter didn’t exist,” Bill said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.