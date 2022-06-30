Akira in Benissa (Alicante) plans to give resident dogs more freedom

By Linda Hall • 30 June 2022 • 14:33

AKIRA SANCTUARY: Plans to fence plot of land so dogs can run free Photo credit: Akira Animal Sanctuary

THE Akira Animal sanctuary reminded owners to remain vigilant about keeping their dogs safe in hot weather.

As Akira’s president Lin Di Stefano pointed out, June’s early high temperatures took everybody by surprise and made life difficult for owners and their pets.

“What amazes me is how many people walk their dogs during the hottest part of the day,” Lin said.

“I’d like to suggest that before taking their dog out for a walk, they should put a fur coat on and take their shoes off. See how long they last before their feet burn and they get overheated!”

Lin announced that the new Akira furniture store in Moraira is proving to be very successful and has surpassed their expectations.

“This is all down to the hard work of our brilliant shop volunteers. They know that the profits go straight to running the shelter and they do a great job.”

Lin also revealed plans for a new play and training area for the dogs on unused land near the shelter’s car park in Benissa, where they will be able to run free off the leash.

“We need to wall and fence the area and this is going to cost a lot of money,” she said.

“We will shortly be launching a fund-raising initiative and will, of course, announce full details in due course.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follocw us on Facebook and Instagram.