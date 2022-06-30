Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir gives back after successful Benidoleig (Alicante) concert

By Linda Hall • 30 June 2022 • 13:10
GRATEFUL THANKS: Vernon Pearce with Proteccion Civil’s Simon Lunn and Keith Owen, from the Benidoleig collaborators
Photo credit: Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir
The donations were presented following the choir’s recent and successful Concert at the Cave in Benidoleig’s Cueva de las Calavaras.
The local Proteccion Civil and their team of volunteer and collaborators from the village were heavily involved on the two nights of the concerts, marshalling traffic, parking cars and ensuring that members of the audience were able to cross the road to the cave in safety.
“Once again, we could not have held these concerts this year without their help,” the choir’s Marketing and Publicity officer Vernon Pearce said.
“The Cueva de las Calavaras is situated on a dangerous bend on the CV-733, which is particularly hazardous in the dark when the concerts finish.
“We are also happy to once again support Tony and Lucy Grande’s Make a Smile charity which does such outstanding work with the Emaus children’s homes,” Vernon said.
“Videos of the Concert at the Cave can be viewed on YouTube – search for Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir – and more information is available on their www.costablancamalevoicechoir.com website.
