Home team success for 3-2-1 match at Javea Green Bowls Club (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 30 June 2022 • 16:05

: 3-2-1 WINNERS: Dave Dickinson, Annie Jones and Maria Morawiec Photo credit: Javea Green Bowls Club

THERE was an excellent turnout for Javea Green Bowls Club’s recent 3-2-1 event on June 25.

“Teams from as far afield as the Emerald Isle, although that’s Torrevieja not Ireland, enjoyed two days of competitive bowling,” the club’s Press officer Alan Phillips.

Winners Dave Dickinson, Annie Jones and Maria Morawiec – a home team – were outstanding throughout and won by a comfortable margin from the second-placed team of Alex Muir-Dick, Bill Barrie and Alan Phillips.

Once again there was a David and Goliath moment, when Ferdie Fenton, Colin Olver and Dave Osborne were pitted against three of the best bowlers on the Costa Blanca and managed to beat them.

“As I said in my last report, put yourselves into these competitions and you never know, it might be you sharing the accolades next time,” Alan said.

At the presentation, the club’s captain, Keith Hamilton, thanked their sponsors and all the players, especially those from visiting clubs, for supporting the event.

Dave Dickinson, captain of the winning team, thanked Dee Hamilton for another fantastic competition and said he was looking forward to the Independence Day Pairs on July 4.

