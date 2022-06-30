Literature discussion group organises a short story competition in Javea (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 30 June 2022 • 13:44

LITERARY PRIZE: Xabia Book Circle offers chance to win €100 with a short story Photo credit: Xabia Book Circle

XABIA BOOK CIRCLE is sponsoring a short story contest with a €100 first prize.

Open to everyone for a €10 fee, the competition closes at midnight on September 20.

“You can choose any form and subject you like,” said Huw Griffith who is chairperson of the Costa Blanca-based literature discussion group.

“But we offer you the possibility of beginning with the pregnant words, ‘I’ll always remember what’s-his-name (or what’s-her-name)’.”

Entries, which should be 3,000 to 5,000 words long, must be written in English and previously unpublished.

They should be submitted as attachments in Word to the Book Circle’s, xabiabookcircle2021@gmail.com email address.

The competition will be adjudicated by committee member, Christopher North and the winning story, together with the second- and third-placed stories, will be published on the www.xabiabookcircle.com website.

Details on how to make the payment, along with other relevant information, will be posted shortly on the website.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follocw us on Facebook and Instagram.