Sad day as Alzira (Valencia) woman’s death confirmed as gender violence

By Linda Hall • 30 June 2022 • 18:35
PEACEFUL PROTEST: Benidorm’s deputy mayor Ana Pellicer leads a minute’s silence for latest gender violence victim
Photo credit: Benidorm town hall
Accompanied by Equality councillor Angela Zaragozi and other members of the municipal corporation, Pellicer headed a peaceful demonstration outside the town hall, one of countless silent protests held throughout the Costa Blanca.
The central government’s Delegation responsible for Gender Violence has now confirmed that the woman of 52 found dead in her Alzira (Valencia) home was a gender violence victim.
According to reports in the provincial and national media, she had been stabbed several times, allegedly murdered by her 48-year-old partner who has now been arrested.
Twenty-two women are known to have died at the hands of a husband or partner in Spain since the beginning of this year, bringing a total of 1,152 gender violence victims since 2003 when these records were first kept.
Benidorm’s Equality councillor stressed that the town hall has specialised personnel who will provide free advice for any woman at risk of gender violence.
Zaragozi also reminded potential victims that the free 016 helpline is operative 24 hours a day, year round, in 52 languages.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
