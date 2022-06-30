The U3A Calpe (Alicante) is taking a summer holiday until September

By Linda Hall • 30 June 2022 • 16:37

U3A CALPE: President Wendy Down and vice-president Karen Flack Photo credit: U3A Calpe

COMMITTEE members reported on the different groups’ activities, the travel team and financial matters at U3A Calpe’s last General Meeting.

Members enjoyed a light-hearted and humorous talk from the president, spilling the beans in anecdotes from her long career in English education, and the meeting was rounded off with a spread of homemade cakes and other items washed down with a glass or two of wine.

General Meetings and coffee mornings are in abeyance until September 15, although some groups will continue to operate during the summer, with further details available on the www.u3acalpe.org website.

Several new groups which are in the pipeline, or have already started, include Walking, Games are Us and Line Dancing, while the Discussion group will reconvene in September with a new format.

More members are wanted for the Watercolour painting group and requests have been received for Fishing, Gardening, DIY, Embroidery, Knitting and Spanish conversation groups.

Anyone who can lead one of these groups, or who knows someone who is willing to, should contact Groups Coordinator Jim Standen at the groupscoordinator@u3acalpe.org address.

U3A Calpe continues to support the local Red Cross with supplies of baby foods, non-perishable groceries and dried goods. These can be delivered to the office in Calpe during the summer break.

