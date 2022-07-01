News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 01 July 2022 • 11:40

FAMILY SUMMIT: Altea sent a delegation to the UN meeting in Geneva last month Photo credit: Altea town hall

Geneva trip ALTEA was invited to attend the World Family Summit held in Geneva (Switzerland) on June 28 and 29. Topics included family health improvements at municipal level following the pandemic and the individual and collective benefits of volunteering in the local community, European Projects councillor Maria Antonia Lavios said.

Charge it LA NUCIA was the latest town hall to receive a free electric car from the Diputacion provincial council. The €29,000 vehicle, which will be used by the Policia Local and is the force’s first electric car, will be able to cover more than 200 kilometres on one charge.

Scoot along ALL parties on El Campello council voted in favour of a Podemos proposal to adapt existing byelaws to include the use of electric scooters. The councillors agreed that the municipality’s existing regulations, approved in 2009, were “totally obsolete” and needed to be updated to include the increasingly-popular scooters.

No leaks WATERPIPES linking Jalon, Alcalali and Lliber with Parcent aquifers are to be renewed, substituting the original 1960 installation. The €500,000 Diputacion-financed project will solve the leaks which currently waste substantial amounts of water, announced Jalon’s Water councillor Gerard Fullana, who also has a seat on the provincial council.

Taxing times THE Valencian Tax Agency (ATV) installed a temporary office at the Casa de Cultura in Alfaz throughout June to provide direct and personalised attention for residents who were making their 2021 tax return. This year 200 Alfaz residents made use of the service, Finance councillor Jose Plaza announced.

