Strange kind of justice for a Gata de Gorgos (Alicante) property-owner

By Linda Hall • 01 July 2022 • 13:10

GATA: A sought-after Marina Alta location Photo credit: CC/Joanbanjo

PAT CARPENTER has a problem with squatters.

They do not correspond to the marginalised stereotype but are apparently affluent, horse-owning tenants. They have consistently defaulted on rent payments and now claim the right to occupy Pat’s extensive Gata de Gorgos property.

As reported previously in the Euro Weekly News, Pat offered in the past to waive the €18,000 they owed by then if they agreed to leave, an offer the tenants turned down against their lawyer’s advice.

Pat pointed out that the property has its own water from a borehole and produces its own electricity thanks to 80 solar panels. “At least they haven’t been able to run up astronomical bills,” she said with wry humour.

She finally applied for an eviction order in March, but this is making painfully slow progress through the Spanish legal system.

“I am desperate,” Pat told us.

An attempt to change the locks at the end of June was unsuccessful and the problem tenants – a married couple and their son of 24 – have now lodged a formal complaint against her for trespassing.

Nevertheless, they will be doing her a favour, Pat declared.

“I want to be brought up before a judge so that I can tell my story,” she said.

Meanwhile, Pat said that she will engage a non-local lawyer. Strictly off the record, it has been hinted that there could be reluctance amongst the local legal profession to tread on each other’s toes.

A specialist eviction company from Madrid believe they can still get the family out, as they have damaged the property entering and leaving with their horsebox and built more stables in addition to the existing four.

This could help to invalidate their claim that they are entitled to live in Pat’s house for the minimum three-year duration of a rent contract under Spanish law, regardless of what has or has not been paid.

The next step is a burofax – a Correos service which provides evidence that a document has been delivered and gives details of its contents.

“They are so devious,” Pat said. “They are trying every ploy they can think of, using every loophole in the law.”

Meanwhile, the same tenants have a court case pending in Lliber and another in Altea, linked to the husband’s former employer, she revealed.

Pat lived in Spain, happily and with no problems, in the 1980s, she said. Her daughter lived here then and her three grandsons, now grown-up still speak fluent Spanish.

“What is happening here,” she lamented. “What justice is there?”

