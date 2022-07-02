On the buses to visit the beaches of Almeria province’s Levante

By Linda Hall • 02 July 2022 • 14:50
: SUMMER INITIATIVE: The Junta announces its Summer Coastal Transport Programme
Photo credit: Junta de Andalucia
The initiative seeks to improve communications between the region’s inland municipalities and the coast, improving their quality of life and making better use of public transport by reducing the tendency to rely on private vehicles.
The Almeria province programme has five different routes connecting the interior with Almeria City beaches.
Meanwhile the Junta is also ramping up existing connections, and once a day a bus will set out from – and return to – Villaricos, with stops in Palomares, Vera Playa, Garrucha and Mojacar.
This will provide 57,638 people with a 55-kilometre coastal route that will allow them to visit some of the province’s best beaches while using public transport.
There will also be a twice-daily service connecting around 30,000 inhabitants from the inland Huercal-Overa area with Pulpi and San Juan de los Terreros along a 35-kilometre route.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follocw us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.