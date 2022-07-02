Plans for Puerto Rey, Vera (Almeria) health centre to open year-round

By Linda Hall • 02 July 2022 • 12:31

PUERTO REY: Juan de la Cruz Belmonte and local authorities at the Vera Playa health centre Photo credit: Junta de Andalucia

THE Puerto Rey health centre in Vera Playa reopened on July 1.

Juan de la Cruz Belmonte, who heads the Junta’s Health and Families department, attended the inauguration accompanied by the local authorities headed by Vera’s mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco.

Belmonte took advantage of the occasion to explain that the regional government was studying the possibility of not closing the Puerto Rey centre at the end of August when the summer season comes to an end.

“The Health and Families department is looking for ways and means of continuing to provide healthcare for Vera residents living here,” Belmonte said.

Sharing resources with the main health centre in Vera would provide residents with close-to-hand healthcare while saving them a journey of several kilometres, he pointed out.

“I think we can manage it,” Belmonte said.

Thanking the Junta for its “exceptional work”, Vera’s mayor added that year-round attention at Puerto Rey was a long-standing request that the regional government was prepared to answer.

“It’s important to bear in mind that around 6,000 people now live in Vera Playa,” Jorge Blanco said.

