Something afoot in Albox (Almeria) with more pedestrian areas in town centre

02 July 2022

NEW LOOK: More pedestrian areas in Albox centre Photo credit: 19Tarrestnom65

THE centre of Albox is about to undergo radical change.

Albox mayor Francisco Torrecillas revealed to a Cadena SER radio interviewer that the area adjoining the Plaza Mayor would be closed to traffic and priority given to pedestrians.

Inevitably that means reorganising and diverting traffic in this part of the town now that a Policia Local report has pronounced the project viable, Torrecillas said.

“We have opened up two more streets after demolishing three buildings in Calle Almanzora and at the intersection of Augusto Barcia with Caño san Felipe,” the mayor announced.

The town hall is now completing the formalities and paperwork to demolish another building. As the deadline for coming to an agreement with the owner had come and gone, the town hall has begun compulsory purchase proceedings, Torrecillas explained.

Once demolished, Caño San Felipe would be open to through traffic and it would be possible to make the entire Plaza a pedestrian area.

“This is going to completely transform the centre of Albox,” Torrecillas told the SER interviewer.

